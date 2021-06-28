How much can illegal fireworks cost you in Stanislaus County? Here are the fines in each city

With Independence Day festivities approaching, city officials throughout Stanislaus County are reminding residents of the dangers and costs of lighting up illegal fireworks.

The cities of Ceres and Patterson recently increased their fireworks fines, and first-time penalties range from $100 to $2,500 throughout the county.

Only one incorporated city in the county does not have an illegal fireworks fine policy. Safe and sane fireworks are allowed in Stanislaus County, but those that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground uncontrollably are banned everywhere in California without special permits.

Ceres increased its illegal fireworks fine from $1,000 to $2,500 last month in an attempt to deter the dangerous displays, City Manager Tom Westbrook said in an email. Ceres issued 39 citations for illegal fireworks around last Fourth of July, Westbrook said, with the help of residents submitting tips to 209-538-5683 and fireworkshotline@cerespolice.com.

Residents can report tips to both again this year, as well as on the Nail’Em phone application, he added.

“Respect, your neighbors, veteran’s, pets and any others that may be sensitive to the loud booms of illegal fireworks by not using them at your 4th of July festivities this year,” Westbrook said in an email.

Patterson, Riverbank step up firework enforcement

The Patterson City Council similarly increased its illegal fireworks fines this month. Anyone who uses, possesses or sells illegal fireworks can face $1,000 for the first, $2,000 for the second and $3,000 for the third citation in a year, per the new law. The city’s previous penalty was up to $100.

Riverbank officials established the same fine schedule in 2018, but the city plans to take a more proactive approach this year, City Manager Sean Scully said in an email. Instead of focusing on hotline complaints, Scully said more sheriff’s deputies will patrol Riverbank to look for and cite illegal fireworks usage. Tracking down locations from phone complaints can be difficult, he added.

Around the Fourth of July last year, Scully said Riverbank issued 22 citations at $1,000 each.

“It not only puts yourself and family members in danger, but also your neighbors and the broader community,” Scully said in an email. “The risk isn’t just property damage; they have the potential to cause real physical harm to individuals. The risk just isn’t worth the momentary explosion and bright lights.”

Modesto, Turlock maintain firework fines

Igniting illegal fireworks in Modesto and Turlock can cost $1,000 and $100 in fines, respectively. Modesto police can also fine a renter or homeowner $1,000 if someone else, such as a guest, uses illegal fireworks on the property. The Modesto Police Department issued 15 firework citations last June and July, spokesperson Sharon Bear said in an email.

Modesto residents can report the use or sale of illegal fireworks to the non-emergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470. Turlock residents can call 911 if they know the address the illegal fireworks are coming from. If the location is unknown, Turlock police ask residents to report them to 209-668-1200.

Last year, Turlock issued 28 citations for firework violations at $100 each, spokesperson Sgt. Michael Parmley said in an email.

Waterford is unlike other Stanislaus County cities

Oakdale charges an administrative penalty of $250 for the first illegal fireworks conviction and $500 for any subsequent ones within a year, City Manager Bryan Whitemyer said in an email. The Oakdale Police Department received two reports of illegal fireworks in 2020, but did not issue any fines, he said.

Lighting illegal fireworks in Hughson can cost $500 for the first penalty and $1,000 thereafter, per a 2019 ordinance. Newman similarly charges $500 fines for using, possessing or selling illegal fireworks, according to its online municipal code.

Waterford is the only incorporated city in Stanislaus County that does not have a policy on issuing fines for illegal fireworks. But staff are planning to bring a proposal to the City Council before the end of this year, City Manager Michael Pitcock said.