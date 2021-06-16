Woman dies after being struck by car a day earlier in north Modesto

A pedestrian died Tuesday after she was struck by a car early Monday morning in north Modesto, police said.

Modesto Police officers responded just after 3 a.m. Monday to where a black Cadillac sedan had struck the woman in the northbound lanes of McHenry Avenue, near the intersection with Standiford Avenue, police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Tuesday from her injuries. No other identifying information has been released.

Police said the Cadillac driver, a Modesto man, stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident should contact Officer Alex Rivera at Riveraa@modestopd.com or 209-342-6105.