Local

Woman dies after being struck by car a day earlier in north Modesto

A pedestrian died Tuesday after she was struck by a car early Monday morning in north Modesto, police said.

Modesto Police officers responded just after 3 a.m. Monday to where a black Cadillac sedan had struck the woman in the northbound lanes of McHenry Avenue, near the intersection with Standiford Avenue, police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Tuesday from her injuries. No other identifying information has been released.

Police said the Cadillac driver, a Modesto man, stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident should contact Officer Alex Rivera at Riveraa@modestopd.com or 209-342-6105.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service