Local

6 homes placed under voluntary evacuation Monday in Salida fire

Several fire agencies responded to a fire in the area of Dunn Road and Kiernan Avenue on Monday June, 14, 2021.
Several fire agencies responded to a fire in the area of Dunn Road and Kiernan Avenue on Monday June, 14, 2021. Marty Bicek

An approximately 20-acre vegetation fire west of Salida that resulted in voluntary residential evacuations was extinguished Tuesday afternoon after about 24 hours of effort from fire departments across San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The fire started on the San Joaquin County side of the Stanislaus River, said Pat Burns, battalion chief with the Salida Fire Protection District. Shifting winds carried it around 2:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Kiernan Avenue and Dunn Road.

Six houses around the intersection were placed under voluntary evacuations out of precaution, and half complied, Burns said. All structures were protected.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol helped with evacuations and road closures.

A total of 22 units responded to assist, including from agencies such as Turlock Rural, Stanislaus Consolidated and Modesto. The fire was extinguished around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Burns said.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service