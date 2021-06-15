6 homes placed under voluntary evacuation Monday in Salida fire

Several fire agencies responded to a fire in the area of Dunn Road and Kiernan Avenue on Monday June, 14, 2021.

An approximately 20-acre vegetation fire west of Salida that resulted in voluntary residential evacuations was extinguished Tuesday afternoon after about 24 hours of effort from fire departments across San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The fire started on the San Joaquin County side of the Stanislaus River, said Pat Burns, battalion chief with the Salida Fire Protection District. Shifting winds carried it around 2:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Kiernan Avenue and Dunn Road.

Six houses around the intersection were placed under voluntary evacuations out of precaution, and half complied, Burns said. All structures were protected.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol helped with evacuations and road closures.

A total of 22 units responded to assist, including from agencies such as Turlock Rural, Stanislaus Consolidated and Modesto. The fire was extinguished around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Burns said.