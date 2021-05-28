Modesto motorcyclist, 19, dies in Coffee Road crash

lgerike@modbee.com

A 19-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died Friday afternoon north of the city after colliding with a Ford SUV, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Coffee and Crawford roads, just north of Claribel Road, spokesperson Tom Olsen said.

A preliminary investigation shows 36-year-old Jesus Alejandro of Ceres was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer north on Coffee Road with a 35-year-old passenger, Olsen said. The 19-year-old was also traveling north directly behind the SUV.

At some point, the motorcyclist collided with the front left side of the SUV and was ejected into a field next to the roadway. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injures about three hours later.

No one in the 1996 Ford Explorer was injured, Olsen said.

The CHP is still investigating what led up to this crash, but Olsen said Alejandro passed a field sobriety test.