Saturday morning fire at Modesto condo injures one, causes $750,000 in damages

One person suffered smoke inhalation injuries Saturday in an early morning fire at a condo complex in Modesto, fire officials said.

The Modesto Fire Department responded just before 2 a.m. to a fire at Scenic Drive and Rose Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming out of the building and began working in offense to put out the fire.

However, they began a more defensive tactic when part of the building collapsed and it was discovered there was also fire burning “below crews,” according to the department.

Once the situation was under control and deemed safe, firefighters worked to extinguish fire in the attic, which was still burning.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the department said.

Two units suffered heavy damage. The estimated cost of the fire damage is around $750,000.

Crews from the Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated fire departments assisted Modesto in the operation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but no further information was released as of Saturday afternoon.