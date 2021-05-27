Update: Second person dies in Highway 132 collision. Coroner identified both.

Two people died in a crash on Highway 132 on Thursday, May 27. Submitted photo

Two adults are dead and a 3-year-old girl injured after their vehicle collided with two big rigs on Highway 132 Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office identified them as Malcolm Jones, 32, of Las Vegas, and Ashley Stringer, 33 of Henderson, Nevada. Stringer is the mother of the little girl, officials said.

Jones was driving an Acura west on the highway, east of Texas Road, when he pulled into the eastbound lane to pass traffic ahead of him just before 6:30 a.m., the CHP reported.

The driver of a big rig in the eastbound lane turned the big rig to the right in order to avoid a head-on collision with the Acura.

The Acura struck the rear axle of the big rig, according to the CHP. The impact caused the Acura to spin within the eastbound lane, where it was hit by a second big rig.

The impact from the second big rig caused Jones and Stringer to be ejected from the Acura. Neither were wearing seat belts.

Stringer’s 3-year-old daughter, who was not in a car seat, remained in the vehicle and suffered minor to moderate injuries.

First responders found Jones in the roadway and Stringer lying in a field north of the roadway.

Jones died at the scene and Stringer was later pronounced dead at Doctors Medical Center. The 3-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Child Protective Services was called to assist with the child.

The drivers of both big rigs were not injured.

Highway 132 in the area of the crash was closed until noon while officers investigated.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision.

“The CHP would like to remind all motorist, seat belts, when worn properly, have the ability to save your life when involved in a traffic collision,” The CHP said in a press release.