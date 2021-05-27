Update: Man killed, woman and child injured in Highway 132 crash

The scene from a fatal crash on Highway 132, west of Modesto. Submitted photo

A man died and a woman and 3-year-old child were injured in a collision with two big rigs on Highway 132 west of Modesto Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old Las Vegas man was driving an Acura west on the highway, east of Texas Road, when he pulled into the eastbound lane to pass traffic ahead of him just before 6:30 a.m.

The driver of a big rig in the eastbound lane turned the big rig to the right in order to avoid a head-on collision with the Acura.

The Acura struck the rear axle of the big rig, according to the CHP. The impact caused the Acura to spin within the eastbound lane, where it was hit by a second big rig.

The impact from the second big rig caused the driver and the female front seat passenger to be ejected from the Acura. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

A 3-year-old girl in the back seat, who was not in a car seat, remained in the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

First responders found the driver lying in the roadway and the passenger lying in a field north of the roadway.

The driver died at the scene. The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The 3-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Child Protective Services was called to assist with the child. CHP Officer Tom Olsen said investigators are still trying to identify everyone and did not know if the two adults were the girl’s parents.

The drivers of both big rigs were not injured.

Highway 132 in the area of the crash is expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigate. A detour has been established with minimal delays, CHP said.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision.

“The CHP would like to remind all motorist, seat belts, when worn properly, have the ability to save your life when involved in a traffic collision,” Olsen said in a press release.