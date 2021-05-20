Local

Stanislaus is short on electric car charging stations. New state grants will help

The state is offering $1.97 million in grants to help spread electric car charging stations in Stanislaus County.

The California Energy Commission will cover up to 75% of the cost for installations at shopping centers, apartment complexes, gas stations and other convenient spots.

The agency on Monday announced a total of $17.5 million in grants to 13 rural counties. Merced is receiving $660,000.

The grants are part of the state’s goal of 5 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030, along with 250,000 charging stations. The aim is to reduce the carbon emissions involved with climate change.

A news release said the grants will help the rural counties catch up with urban and suburban areas that already have plenty of places to charge an electric vehicle.

“More ready access to charging means Californians can have confidence that EVs can meet their transportation needs, whether in urban or rural areas,” Commissioner Patty Monahan said.

The grants will come through the new Inland Communities Incentive Project, which has two categories:

Property owners and managers can learn more about applying at CALeVIP.org. It stands for California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project.

The other rural counties getting grants are Butte, El Dorado, Imperial, Kings, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Solano, Sutter, Tulare and Yolo.

The program does not involve charging of electric vehicles at single-family homes. That practice got a boost in January, when the Modesto Irrigation District started offering discounts for using off-peak power for this purpose. The Turlock Irrigation District and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. already had the incentive.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service