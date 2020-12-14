MID launches discounts for customers who charge their electric cars at certain times

Owners of electric cars can save on their power bills under a pilot program by the Modesto Irrigation District.

Residential customers will get the discounts if they charge the vehicles at times of relatively low demand, such as weekday nights and entire weekends.

A typical customer could save an average of about $30 a month, said Jimi Netniss, pricing administrator at MID. He was speaking Tuesday, Dec. 8, to the district board, which voted 5-0 for the program.

MID will run the pilot program for three years, starting Jan. 1, and then decide whether the discounts should become permanent. They apply to cars charged at home, not public charging stations.

MID joins the Turlock Irrigation District and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in offering discounts for off-peak charging of electric cars.

All three utilities are responding to California’s move away from fossil fuels, a culprit in a general warming of the climate. Gov. Gavin Newsom in September signed an executive order aimed at phasing out new gasoline-fueled cars by 2035.

The “time of use” rates are possible thanks to high-tech meters that have been installed throughout the district. MID already offers them to large business customers. The electric car program is the first for any of the 99,000 residential accounts.

Close to 3,000 of the 99,000 or so residential MID customers own electric cars, Netniss said.

Wholesale power costs vary widely

MID gets power from its own hydroelectric and gas-fueled plants and from a multi-state network where prices vary according to demand at various utilities.

MID’s highest cost is from 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, when air conditioners, industrial plants and other users are running strong. Nighttime brings much cheaper power, some of it from distant wind turbines.

The new rates differ by time of year, with a summer schedule from May through September and a winter schedule for the other months.

On a summer weekday, for example, a customer will pay a discounted rate of 11.5 cents per kilowatt-hour to charge a car between 11 at night and 1 p.m. the next day.

The cost will shoot to 24.75 cents between the peak hours of 5 and 8 p.m., much more than what customers in general pay. The electric car rate will be 16 cents during all other hours.

The price per kilowatt-hour is on top of a $30 monthly fee to cover MID’S fixed costs for providing power, such as transmission lines and billing.

Details for electric car owners are at www.mid.org. The district also offers a rebate of up to $500 for purchase of the charging equipment.

TID is doing a trial run, too

TID has off-peak discounts for electric car owners under a three-year pilot program launched in April 2019. So far, 34 customers have signed up, Energy Services Manager Monique Hampton said via email.

Under the summer rate schedule, an electric vehicle owner pays 18.97 cents per kilowatt-hour during peak demand but only 8.54 cents during off-peak hours. Peak is defined as noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

“TID created an EV rate to promote transportation electrification for several reasons,” Hampton said. “Among the most important of these are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to encourage charging at times when energy is less expensive.”

More information is at www.tid.org.

PG&E has two electric car plans

PG&E has a two-pronged approach to off-peak charging of electric cars. Customers can install a second meter just for the vehicle, or have it billed with the entire home’s usage.

In one example, a customer pays 17 cents per kilowatt-hour between midnight and 3 p.m. The price rises to 48 cents between 4 and 9 p.m. and is 37 cents at all other hours. This example uses the summer rate schedule, with billing through one meter.

PG&E supplies electricity to most of Northern California, including the parts of Stanislaus County not served by MID or TID. More information on electric car billing is at www.pge.com.