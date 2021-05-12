Jackknifed Coca-Cola truck closes portion of Highway 108 east of Oakdale

A jackknifed big rig closed Highway 108 between Oakdale and Knights Ferry for several hours on Wednesday morning. Modesto Fire Department

A jackknifed Coca-Cola big rig closed a 5-mile portion of Highway 108 between Oakdale and Knights Ferry Wednesday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m., the big rig was traveling east on 108 when a Toyota Camry traveling west drifted into its lane and hit the big rig’s trailer, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tom Olsen.

“The Coca-Cola truck jackknifed and its rear axle became dislodged from the trailer,” he said.

The Toyota overturned, landing on its roof. But the driver, 42-year-old Sadef Shamon of Modesto, was wearing a seat belt and suffered only minor injuries. Shamon was taken by helicopter to a Modesto hospital.

The driver of the Coca-Cola truck, 38-year-old Joshua Loveland of Modesto, was not injured.

The highway was closed between Lancaster Road east of Oakdale and Kennedy Road in Knights Ferry; traffic was diverted to Orange Blossom Road.

The cargo on the Coca-Cola truck had to be transferred to another truck before a tow truck could remove the big rig.

Olsen said the closure caused minimal delays and is expected to reopen by 11 a.m.