Evacuation ordered in parts of Calaveras County after wildfire breaks out

Mandatory evacuations have been issued Thursday for parts of Calaveras County affected by the rapidly growing Campo Fire, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

Residents in the area of Loera Road, parts of Watertown Road and parts of Paloma Road around Campo Seco (north of Valley Springs) should leave immediately, the office said, and listen to evacuation instructions from law enforcement. Others should avoid the area.

The fire began Thursday and had reached 140 acres by 5 p.m., according to updates posted by the office of emergency services.

Cal Fire reported the fire as 0% contained around 4:30 p.m.

Calaveras High school, located at 350 High School Street in San Andreas, is being set up as a temporary shelter site for those affected.