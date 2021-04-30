Two killed in head-on crash identified as Denair mother and daughter

Two people were killed in a head on crash on Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday, April 28 2021 Submitted photo

Two people who were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash have been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kristie Wight and her 16-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Wight, both of Denair.

A release from Denair Charter Academy, where Cheyenne Wight was a high school junior, said students and staff were informed of her death Thursday morning in an email from principal Breanne Aguiar.

“Cheyenne Wight was an amazing student, friend, sister and aunt,” Aguiar said in the release. “She always wore a smile and was always there for others.”

The California Highway Patrol said in a release that Kristie Wight was driving south on Santa Fe Avenue, south of East Keyes Road, in a Chevrolet SUV just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Cheyenne Wight was riding in the car’s front seat.

A man was driving north on Santa Fe in a Ram flatbed truck, and the SUV entered the northbound lane directly in front of the truck, resulting in the two vehicles colliding head-on.

Kristie and Cheyenne Wight were taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and pronounced dead. The driver of the Ram was transported to Doctors Medical Center with moderate injuries.

CHP Officer Tom Olsen said Thursday the investigation is ongoing, but it has been determined that Kristie Wight was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Investigators are still looking into whether Cheyenne was wearing her seat belt.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Investigators are also looking into statements by a witness that one of the drivers might have been involved in a road rage incident prior to the crash, Olsen told The Bee on Wednesday.

“We are investigating whether or not another vehicle in the area was associated with a road rage incident in connection with the Chevy,” Olsen said.