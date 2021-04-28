Is roller skating returning to Modesto? Here’s where, when it might happen

East La Loma park is a possible site for an outdoor skate rink in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, July 28, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto could have its first roller skating rink in 15 years as the city explores building an outdoor rink at East La Loma Park.

The city will hold a meeting Thursday over Zoom to gather the public’s thoughts about the proposal. The meeting is 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting ID is 857 6842 3633, and the passcode is skates.

Members of the Facebook Group Modesto Skates gave city officials the idea for the roller rink during a meeting earlier this year on remaking Cesar Chavez Park, including adding a plaza for skateboarders.

The city is considering the site of East La Loma Park’s former playground by the basketball courts for the rink, and considering East La Loma because it’s a popular regional park with lots of amenities and parking.

“We think it would be a great complement to the park,” Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Director Laurie Smith said.

She said the skating rink proposal comes as Modesto has seen increased use during the pandemic of its golf courses, parks, Virginia Trail, and other outdoor amenities. “It’s amazing how many outdoor activities have come back to life,” Smith said.

Modesto resident Brian Cromwell, 40, started Modesto Skate, which has more than 2,500 followers, at the end of September. He said the weekly roller skating events he puts on draw more than 100 people.

Cromwell, who was a speed skater from 1984 to 1998 and then picked up roller skating again a couple of years ago, said he expects roller skating’s popularity will last well beyond the pandemic. “It’s not that skating has went away and made a comeback,” he said. “... Skating has always been there.”

But Modesto’s last roller skating rink closed its doors in July 2015 after nearly 31 years in business. The indoor Roller King had operated in a shopping center where Briggsmore and Orangeburg avenues meet.

Less cost if community helps

Cromwell said he has been holding his weekly skating events on Sunday afternoons in East La Loma Park and its basketball court. The city is working on finding another temporary location for the roller skaters because of the potential conflicting uses of the basketball court.

Smith said at this point the outdoor rink is in its early stages. The city needs to gauge community interest in the proposal, which eventually would require City Council approval. The city also needs to find a partner or partners to help pay for the rink.

Parks Planning and Development Manager Nathan Houx estimates the city’s cost of building the roller rink at $200,000 to $300,000. But he said it can be done at less expense with community partners providing labor and materials.

Cromwell said his group is willing to help. “Most definitely,” he said.

This would be the second major improvement at East La Loma Park. Families are enjoying the new playground, which opened this year. Modesto removed the old playground in 2017 because the aging equipment was a safety hazard. The city did not readily have the funding for a new playground.

But the La Loma Neighborhood Association worked with the city through its Park Partners Program for the new one, which is by the gazebo and parking lot.