West Modesto will get its first skate park. You can offer design ideas over Zoom

The city will seek ideas Thursday evening, Jan. 21, for the skate plaza coming to west Modesto.

The 5:30 p.m. session on Zoom will be the first of two on the plans for part of Cesar Chavez Park, at Fourth and G streets near the south end of downtown.

The concrete plaza will provide jumps, ramps and other features for skateboarders, roller skaters and bicyclists. It is being designed by Spohn Ranch Skate Parks, based in Los Angeles.

It will be Modesto’s second skate plaza, joining the one at Beyer Community Park in the northeast part of town.

The city got an $8.5 million state grant last year to transform Chavez Park with a new swimming pool, soccer field, picnic pavilion and other attractions. The project includes slightly enlarging the Maddux Youth Center.

The overall park design is being done by O’Dell Engineering of Modesto. Construction is scheduled to be done by summer 2023.

Spohn Ranch has designed hundreds of skate parks around the world. The closest is in Sacramento.

At the first meeting, the firm will present ideas from various other projects. The public can then offer comments. A Spanish interpreter will be on hand.

At the second meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, the designers will present concepts based on the earlier comments.

Interested people can click on the Zoom link before the start of each meeting. The password is “skateboard.”

“We will continue consulting with community members and industry experts to make this skate plaza a loved destination for our residents,” said Ken Peterson, parks project coordinator, in a news release.