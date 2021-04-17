Pedestrian struck and killed Friday night on Highway 99 south of 9th Street

A man died around 9 p.m. Friday night after he ran out onto Highway 99 and was struck by a car, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, was standing in the center median before entering a southbound lane of Highway 99 just south of 9th Street, according to the CHP. A bronze Hyundai Accent traveling about 70 to 75 mph in the lane struck the pedestrian.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.