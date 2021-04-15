Detectives search for Modesto mother allegedly kidnapped by estranged husband

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Modesto woman and her estranged husband who allegedly kidnapped her at gunpoint and later fled to Mexico.

Detectives believe 41-year-old Javier Chavez, of Modesto, abducted Susana Torres, 32, and her two children outside a market around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Butte Avenue, according to a release.

Chavez left the 8- and 2-year-old children with his parents around 10 p.m. that night, the release said. Chavez is the father of the 2-year-old.

Chavez’s parents did not know Torres was missing until they went to drop the 8-year-old off at Torres parents’ house the next day, according to the release.

Detectives said they believe Chavez fled to Mexico by the time they learned of the kidnapping.

In the release, Detective Darwin Summerton said the department is attempting to piece together the timeline between when Torres was allegedly kidnapped to when Chavez crossed the border to Mexico.

“We have followed up on several leads but still have not been able to locate Torres,” he said.

Torres had a restraining order out against Chavez.

There is now a warrant out for his arrest related to the kidnapping, and he is also wanted by the Modesto Police Department on rape charges.

Anyone with information about the case, including the locations of Chavez or Torres, should call call Detective Summerton at 209-525-7032 or, for Spanish, Detective Esquivez at 209-652-1792.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636, on stancrimetips.org or by using the “P3” mobile app.