‘All the same’: Modesto communities gather for rally against anti-Asian hate

Kent Tran, 60, stands with an American flag April 10, 2021, at Tenth Street Plaza during an interfaith solidarity event for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The event was organized in response to a shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people and general increases in anti-Asian hate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. lgerike@modbee.com

An American flag billowed Saturday afternoon above the crowd that had gathered in downtown Modesto for a rally against an increase in hatred toward Asian communities in the United States.

For the man who held it, 60-year-old Kent Tran, the flag was a symbol of the life lesson he’s learned as a Vietnamese immigrant and military father: being an American brings people together more than anything else that divides them.

“We’re all the same,” Tran said.

About 75 people came to Tenth Street Plaza for the solidarity event, which brought leaders of multiple faith and community groups together to address the increase in racism and violence targeted at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Rabbi Shalom Bochner of Congregation Beth Shalom, one of the event leaders, said the event wasn’t put on in response to anything specific in Stanislaus County but instead to show solidarity with the local Asian community and stand against nationwide anti-Asian hate.

“My sense is there are individuals from a number of groups who feel a great amount of stress right now,” Bochner said, “While there has not been any publicized violent attack, it doesn’t mean that people aren’t feeling a sense of hate, being othered.”

Eight people, including six Asian women, died almost a month ago after a mass shooting took place across three spas in the Atlanta area, sparking national outcry.

Stop AAPI Hate sees increase in hate instances

The shooting followed a year of anti-Asian hate brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China. San Francisco State-based reporting center Stop AAPI Hate recorded almost 3,800 hate instances between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28 of this year.

Tran, who emigrated from Vietnam 40 years ago, said Asian hate is at the worst he’s ever seen.

While Tran said he and his family haven’t experienced any hate in Stanislaus County, it’s been difficult for him to watch the news and see violence directed at the AAPI community, such as the shooting spree in Atlanta.

The government should step in and implement laws that will keep minorities safe, Tran said, but everyday people must also be accountable for how they treat the AAPI community as well.

“They should learn and stop (being hateful),” Tran said.

Emmy Power, a Modesto native and San Francisco State student who helped with the research done by Stop AAPI Hate, said her experience as an Asian American has changed since moving to the Bay Area. She said she’s seen more support and solidarity for the AAPI community, but there also seems to be more hate and violence.

“It’s kind of overwhelming sometimes,” Power said.

In Stanislaus County, Power said she mostly sees “small forms of hate” such as microaggressions and displays of the Confederate flag, but she still believes leaders should be doing more to address the problem.

Although she believes the solidarity event was a good start, Power said she hopes to see more concrete changes such as support from law enforcement and and a better acknowledgment of anti-Asian hate.

“You grow up here and you want to be accepted by this community,” Power said, “but it’s, ‘Do they want you?’ as well.”