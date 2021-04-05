25-year-old dies in Calaveras County crash, CHP reports

A Copperopolis man was killed in a crash early Saturday south of the Calaveras County town, the California Highway Patrol reported.

About 2:30 a.m., Christian Nelson, 25, was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck south on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near Cosmic Court, about 4 miles from Copperopolis.

The driver veered to the right and went onto the shoulder. He then turned left but lost control of his pickup, crossed the northbound lane, went off the road and hit a power pole.

The overturning truck crashed through a wire fence and continued to roll over several times, the CHP said. Nelson was was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.

He died at the scene, the CHP said. It has yet to be determined if alcohol and/or drugs factored in the crash.