Pedestrian on Highway 99 in Salida dies at scene after being hit by multiple vehicles

A 59-year-old man walking in the far right lane of southbound Highway 99 in Modesto early Saturday morning was killed when struck by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collisions occurred about 2:25 a.m. north of Kiernan Avenue in Salida. The man first was hit by a southbound 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Modesto resident Daisy Ojeda, 23. She suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said in a news release.

The pedestrian, who remained in the traffic lane after being struck, was then hit by 2021 Freightliner and a 2006 Toyota. He died at the scene, the CHP said.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of family. He was identified only as being from Grover Beach, a city in San Luis Obispo County.

The drivers of the Freightliner, Juel Alston, 59, of Stockton, and the Toyota, Richard Woodward, 47, of Modesto, were not hurt, the CHP said.

The news release said drugs and alcohol do not appear to factor in the incident.