Here’s how Modesto plans to initiate discussion on public probe of police practices

The family of Trevor Seever demands justice at a rally on Crows Landing Road in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Seever was shot and killed by Modesto Police Officer Joseph Lamantia last December. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Modesto City Council on Tuesday is expected to decide whether to start a conversation with the community about the Police Department’s policies and practices and potential solutions to improve relations between police and residents.

This comes as community groups and residents have called for Modesto to establish a civilian review board for the Police Department, but a city report says “it would not be prudent to launch anything with such permanency without first involving the broader community in the decision.”

The conversation and potential initiatives come as communities across the United States talk about the role of police in their communities after the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reform.

The conversations have intensified in Modesto after one of its officers fatally shot Trevor Seever, a 29-year-old White man who was unarmed Dec. 29. The officer, Joseph Lamantia, was fired from job March 18 and has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

The city’s March announcement that Lamantia, 35, had been fired included a call from Mayor Sue Zwahlen for a “community engagement process” to gather feedback from the community regarding the police.

Council members on Tuesday will be asked to approve a process that includes the city holding what it calls a listening session or sessions with the community before early May and then forming a committee with broad representation in late May to investigate potential solutions. The committee would provide recommendations to the council in six to 12 months.

The city report states the listening session or sessions will allow the city to learn about residents’ concerns and the community groups they want on the committee.

Modesto has been conducting its council meetings online during the pandemic but is reopening meetings to the public, starting with Tuesday’s. Seating in the council chambers at Tenth Street Place is limited, and members of the public will be required to follow protocols, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.

The city also is holding the meeting over Zoom, the videoconferencing platform, so people can watch and participate that way.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. More information on how to watch and participate is available at www.modestogov.com/749/City-Council-Agendas-Minutes and then by clicking on the link for the meeting agenda.