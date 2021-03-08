Two killed in head-on crash in rural Stanislaus County

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that killed two people in rural Stanislaus County.

The two-car collision was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday on West Main Street east of South Carpenter Road, about halfway between Turlock and Patterson.

According to CHP Officer Paul Camara, the collision involved two oncoming vehicles, a silver Chevrolet Silverado and a black Chevrolet sedan.

For reasons being investigated, one vehicle veered into the path of the other, Camara said. Officers have not determined which vehicle it was.

Both drivers, adult males, were dead upon arrival of CHP officers, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and ambulance crews, so there was no opportunity for lifesaving measures to be performed.

The Stanislaus County coroner was called to the scene.

Roads are closed in the area and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

We will have more on this story, including video from the scene, later today.