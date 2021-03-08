Police seek hit-and-run driver after bicyclist killed in Turlock

A 44-year-old man bicycling on North Front Street died Saturday after being struck by a car whose driver left the scene, according to Turlock police.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in finding the driver of a charcoal gray Mercedes sedan that will have visible damage to the front and/or side, the Police Department said in a news release Monday. The driver may be seeking repair at an auto body shop.

The collision happened about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Front and Almond Avenue. The car involved fled the scene before officers arrived, the news release said.

The bicyclist, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, died at a local hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the case is urged to contact Officer Hunter Gallup at 209-668-5550, ext. 6747.