‘Gentle, kind, humble’: Motorcyclist killed in Pelandale crash was 40-year-old Modestan

Allen Daoud GoFundMe

The third motorcyclist to die in a crash in Modesto in less than a week was identified Friday as 40-year-old Allan Daoud.

The Modesto resident was riding a Suzuki GSX-R750 west on Pelandale when it collided with a Nissan in the intersection at Tully Road.

The driver of the Nissan, 58-year-old Sangker Sinthavong, was in a left turn lane prior to the collision. Investigators are still trying to determine who had the right of way.

A GoFundMe page established to help pay funeral expenses for Daoud said he lived with and was the sole provider for his parents parent since his father lost his job as a result of the pandemic last year.

“Your contribution will be a great help to his family as they try to process this loss & make funeral arrangements,” reads a post of the page, which had already generated more than $8,000 by Friday morning.

The post says Daoud “lived life to glorify God,” He was passionate about fitness, enjoying martial arts, weight lifting, running and cycling, according to the post.

“Allen loved with his BIG heart and was a very gentle, kind, humble and loving young man who was taken away from us too soon,” the post says.

Daoud was the second motorcyclist to die in a crash in Modesto on Wednesday and the third since Saturday.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to email the lead investigator, Officer Jorge Contreras, at Contrerasj@modestopd.com.