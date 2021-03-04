Motorcyclist killed in Sylvan Avenue crash in Modesto identified

The motorcyclist who died at the scene of a collision on Sylvan Avenue east of Oakdale Road on Wednesday afternoon was a Riverbank man, 62-year-old Timothy Wallace.

The collision happened about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sylvan and Wood Sorrel Drive, less than a quarter mile east of the Hudson Station Post Office.

Modesto police Sgt. Pat Kimes said at the scene that Wallace was eastbound on Sylvan and the driver of a 2004 Saturn sedan was at the stop sign on Wood Sorrel.

The Saturn driver, 39-year-old Sherry Duden of Modesto, pulled out to make a left turn onto Sylvan and collided with Wallace, said police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on Wallace, but he died at the scene. Duden was uninjured, Kimes said.

The lead investigator of the Sylvan crash is Officer Ryan Olson, who is looking for witnesses. He can be reached at Olsonr@modestopd.com.

A second fatal motorcycle crash in north Modesto occurred Wednesday evening. It was reported shortly before 6 p.m. and occurred at the intersection of Tully Road and Pelandale Avenue.

Police Lt. Chris Adams said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not available Thursday morning because family notifications still were being made.

The fatal motorcycle crashes were the second and third in Modesto since Saturday.

That night, a motorcyclist died after being struck by a car on East Briggsmore Avenue. Shortly before 6:15 p.m., 52-year-old Allen Zuck was eastbound on a Harley-Davidson on Briggsmore just east of McHenry Avenue.

The 52-year-old female driver of a Buick Encore was at a stop sign in the break in the Briggsmore median that allows motorists to enter the McHenry Village shopping center on its north side.

As she was making a left turn into McHenry Village, the vehicles collided and Zuck was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

And a fourth motorcyclist in Stanislaus County was more fortunate when he crashed Wednesday evening on Lake Road east of Denton Road near Turlock Lake.

Modesto resident Rasheel Sharma, 22, was eastbound on a 2020 Suzuki when he lost control of the bike and went off the road and into a barbed-wire fence, California Highway Patrol Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Thursday morning.

Sharma suffered minor injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.