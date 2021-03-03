Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in north Modesto

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in north Modesto, authorities said Wednesday evening.

The accident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. and occurred at the intersection of Tully Road and Pelandale Avenue.

Details of how the accident occurred were not immediately available, but police at the scene confirmed the motorcyclist died. The names of those involved were not released.

Police have the intersection and nearby roadways closed as they investigate; drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

It was the second fatal motorcycle crash in Modesto on Wednesday, and the third since Saturday.

