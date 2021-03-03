Motorcyclist killed in collision on Sylvan Avenue east of Oakdale Road in Modesto

In the second fatal Modesto crash involving a motorcycle since Saturday, a rider was struck on Sylvan Avenue east of Oakdale Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sylvan and Wood Sorrel Drive, less than a quarter mile east of the Hudson Station Post Office.

Modesto police Sgt. Pat Kimes said the motorcyclist was eastbound on Sylvan and the driver of a sedan was at the stop sign on Wood Sorrel. When the driver pulled onto Sylvan, the two vehicles collided.

“As to who was at fault and how fast everybody was going, we’re very early in the investigation and we just don’t know,” the sergeant said at the scene.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the motorcyclist, who’s been identified only as an adult male, but he died at the scene.

The woman driving the sedan was uninjured, Kimes said.

Eastbound traffic on Sylvan was being diverted at Elsakr Way as the crash scene was being investigated.

Saturday night, a Modesto motorcyclist died after being struck by a car on East Briggsmore Avenue. Shortly before 6:15 p.m., 52-year-old Allen Zuck was eastbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Briggsmore just east of McHenry Avenue.

The 52-year-old female driver of a Buick Encore was at a stop sign in the break in the Briggsmore median that allows motorists to enter the McHenry Village shopping center on its north side.

As she was making a left turn into McHenry Village, the vehicles collided and Zuck was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.