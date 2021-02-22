Why does Modesto’s next mayor, Sue Zwahlen, see hope for better days?

As Sue Zwahlen is poised to become Modesto’s next mayor, she said there is optimism among city officials and community members that the city can meet its challenges and thrive once the pandemic is behind it.

Those challenges include making sure residents are safe and feel safe, and attracting high-skilled workers and companies from the Bay Area while making sure the city remains affordable for everyone.

Zwahlen — a retired registered nurse — said she is well aware that cities across California have struggled and failed with these challenges, but she remains hopeful about Modesto’s chances.

“I don’t think I’m naive,” she said. “I’ve worked in the emergency room for decades. ... I’m acutely aware of the problems occurring in our community. But I’m also aware that we have very capable people who want to tackle these problems.”

Zwahlen, 66, worked in the emergency room at Doctors Medical Center from 1982 to 2019 and helped a range of people, from victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence to the chronically homeless and to those in the thrall of mental illness and addiction.

She will be sworn in as mayor at Tuesday’s City Council meeting after winning the Feb. 2 mayoral runoff election against Doug Ridenour, a former councilman and retired Modesto police sergeant.

Zwahlen finished first in the Nov. 3 election for mayor among the eight candidates, getting 23.8 percent of the vote, and Ridenour was second with 19.4 percent. Mayor Ted Brandvold finished fifth as he sought a second term. Zwahlen said Brandvold has been gracious, kind and helpful as she prepares to take office.

The election went to a runoff because no candidate received more than half of the vote.

Zwahlen soundly beat Ridenour in the runoff, with 57.3 percent of the vote compared with 42.7 percent for him among the 33,760 votes cast. Turnout was 29.4 percent among the city’s 114,745 registered voters.

She and her campaign have not analyzed the runoff results but said she has heard anecdotally from voters a range of reasons for supporting her, from wanting a change at City Hall to wanting a woman as mayor, or a former nurse.

Zwahlen noted that she did very well in her two elections for the Modesto City Schools board. She served two terms, from 2009 to 2017. “I think everybody has their individual reasons, and I’m just grateful that I received those votes,” she said.

Modesto’s third female mayor

She will be Modesto’s third female mayor since the city charter took effect in 1911, according to Bee archives, and the first in about 30 years. Peggy Mensinger served from 1979 to 1987, and Carol Whiteside served from 1987 to 1991.

Zwahlen said she does not consider it a milestone for herself but said some community members have said her election serves as an example for other women, especially younger ones, who are interested in public office.

Mayor-elect Sue Zwahlen outside 10th Street Place in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

The seven-member City Council was fractured under Brandvold’s tenure. Ridenour was part of that council, and meetings could be punctuated by bickering, bad faith and infighting among members. Zwahlen ran on restoring civility and decorum to the council.

She will be among the four new council members, joining the three elected in November. Zwahlen said she has been in contact with all of the council members and said they are eager to work together.

Councilman David Wright, who was elected in November, had endorsed Ridenour. But he said he met with Zwahlen for a 30- to 45-minute conversation during the runoff. (The runoff was conducted by mail, with ballots sent out Jan. 4 and voting ending Feb. 2.)

“I wanted to build that relationship (in case she was elected),” he said. “I’m looking forward to serving with her. I think she will be a good mayor. I just feel she will be very fair. ... She loves the city, and wants to do best for the city.”

Wright said he expects Zwahlen to govern from the center and build consensus among council members.

Zwahlen said she is hopeful the new coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end as vaccinations reach more and more Stanislaus County residents. But she said city officials still need to set a good example by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and washing their hands.

More connections to Bay Area

Zwahlen said while the pandemic and the guidelines imposed to stop it have devastated many local businesses, they need to follow the guidelines until the pandemic is clearly behind us.

She is optimistic about Modesto’s post-pandemic future for a number of reasons, including the rebirth of its downtown, the city’s effort to develop the Tuolumne River Regional Park, the coming of ACE commuter train service, which will connect Modesto to the Bay Area within a couple of years, and because so many residents volunteer and give back to the community.

She said because of Modesto’s proximity to the Bay Area, it is positioned to attract highly skilled workers who can work from home and are looking for an attractive, affordable community. She said Modesto also can sell itself to Bay Area companies.

She acknowledges this puts even more pressure on a very tight housing market and could force out current residents who cannot afford to buy or rent. Zwahlen said that is all the more reason for city officials to work on increasing the amount of affordable housing for all residents, from homeless people and renters to first-time home buyers and those building their dream homes.

“We have a shortage in every one of those areas,” she said.

Zwahlen said she knows that new mayors say they are going to bring jobs and build housing and solve other problems. She said she is in the process of meeting with city staff and understanding the details of the tasks before her but is resolved to make a difference.

“It’s about working toward solutions,” she said. “... I will push for solutions on these issues.”

Modesto’s strength is in its people

She also has an expansive understanding of public safety. She said it’s about more than making sure crime is down. It’s also about designing streets and sidewalks so schoolchildren, joggers, walkers and bicyclists feel safe using them, tackling blight and helping the homeless so they and residents are safe.

Zwhalen said she hopes to draw on Modesto’s greatest strength: its people.

“There are a lot of people who are like me, born and raised here,” she said. They are “invested in our community. ... People are just excited about the future and wanting to work really hard to make this impact on our community.”

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is closed to the public because of the pandemic, but residents can watch the meeting and participate online. More information on how to do that is available at www.modestogov.com/749/City-Council-Agendas-Minutes and by clicking on the meeting link.