Ex-city schools board member Sue Zwahlen leading in runoff to be Modesto mayor

Modesto mayoral candidates for the 2021 February runoff, Doug Ridenour and Sue Zwahlen

Former school board member Sue Zwahlen was leading former City Councilman Doug Ridenour in Tuesday’s runoff election to become Modesto’s next mayor.

The Stanislaus County election office reported Zwahlen had 17,252 votes, or 58.3 percent, while Ridenour had 12,325 votes, or 41.7 percent.

“I’m hoping they hold up,” Zwhalen said Tuesday night about her lead. “... We have no idea how many ballots still are outstanding, but things look really positive.

“We really focused on the issues. I have strong supporters, people who have lived in this community a long time and know how hard I’ve worked on the school board and in the community.”

Ridenour did not immediately return a phone call and text message seeking comment.

The election office will release an update Thursday. The runoff was conducted by mail, with the election office mailing voters ballots Jan. 4. The results released Tuesday are for ballots the office received through Monday. Thursday’s update will be for ballots received Tuesday and Wednesday.

Turnout stood at 25.8 percent as of Tuesday night, which is in line with previous mayoral runoff elections.

Zwahlen and Ridenour were among the eight mayoral candidates in the Nov. 3 election. Zwahlen finished first with 23.8 percent of the vote, and Ridenour was second with 19.4 percent. The election went to a runoff because no candidate received a majority of the vote.

Mayor Ted Brandvold was among the eight candidates as he sought a second term. But he finished fifth in the election. The new mayor could take office at the City Council’s Feb. 23 meeting.

Zwahlen, 66, served on the Modesto City Schools board from 2009 to 2017 and is a retired emergency room nurse. She was a latecomer to the mayor’s race, entering it in July.

If her lead holds up, Zwahlen would be Modesto’s third female mayor since the city charter took effect in 1911, according to Bee archives. Peggy Mensinger served as mayor from 1979 to 1987, and Carol Whiteside served from 1987 to 1991.

Zwahlen ran to restore civility and decorum to the City Council and restore the public’s trust in its elected leaders. Under Brandvold’s tenure, the seven-member council was fractured, with bickering, distrust and infighting among its members. But three new members were elected to the council in the November election.

Zwahlen also ran because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She has said the city’s elected officials have been silent or failed to provide a clear, consistent message on the need for everyone to wear a mask, keep at least six feet away from people who are not part of their household, and wash their hands.

She has said the city has not focused enough on treating the pandemic as the public health crisis that it is, including enforcing the restrictions on businesses while providing them with as much support as it could to succeed.

She has said treating the pandemic as a public health crisis is the fastest way to get it under control and have the economy reopen as well as gain the trust of residents that it is safe to do so.

Ridenour, 69, is a retired Modesto police sergeant and in November finished his first term on the City Council. He ran for mayor rather than seek re-election. He campaigned on his long service to the city as a police officer and elected official and the city’s need to strengthen its ties with the county and its other partners. He also has said that he was a consensus builder.