Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Modesto

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in downtown Modesto, California at Eighth and I Streets on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The person died at the scene. Julian A. Lopez jalopez@modbee.com

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in downtown Modesto on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. at Eighth and I Streets.

The southbound train is blocking intersections between G and K streets while officers investigate.

No other information was immediately available, including the gender or age of the person who died.

This was the second pedestrian fatality in Modesto on Tuesday. A woman died after being hit by an MID utility truck in a parking lot off Yosemite Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m.

