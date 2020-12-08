Local
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Modesto
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in downtown Modesto on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. at Eighth and I Streets.
The southbound train is blocking intersections between G and K streets while officers investigate.
No other information was immediately available, including the gender or age of the person who died.
This was the second pedestrian fatality in Modesto on Tuesday. A woman died after being hit by an MID utility truck in a parking lot off Yosemite Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m.
