Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Modesto

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in downtown Modesto, California at Eighth and I Streets on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The person died at the scene. jalopez@modbee.com

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in downtown Modesto on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. at Eighth and I Streets.

The southbound train is blocking intersections between G and K streets while officers investigate.

No other information was immediately available, including the gender or age of the person who died.

This was the second pedestrian fatality in Modesto on Tuesday. A woman died after being hit by an MID utility truck in a parking lot off Yosemite Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.