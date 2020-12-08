Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Modesto mini mart parking lot

A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the pedestrian was hit in the Stop N Save at Yosemite and Riverside Drive at 7:13 a.m.

The the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the department’s traffic unit was called out to investigate.

Bear did not have any details about the pedestrian including age or gender or how the collision occurred.

We will have more on this story, including video from the scene, later this morning.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service