Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Modesto mini mart parking lot

A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the pedestrian was hit in the Stop N Save at Yosemite and Riverside Drive at 7:13 a.m.

The the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the department’s traffic unit was called out to investigate.

Bear did not have any details about the pedestrian including age or gender or how the collision occurred.

