Update: Turlock pedestrian killed on Golden State Boulevard just inside Merced County

A 27-year-old Turlock man who’d just been in a property-damage crash got out of his vehicle and was walking in a southbound lane of Golden State Boulevard when he was fatally struck Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 4:54 a.m., Merced area CHP units were informed of a pickup vs. pedestrian collision on Golden State north of Griffith Avenue. Responding officers located a Toyota Tacoma on the west shoulder of the boulevard and the man lying in a southbound lane.

The preliminary investigation has found the man killed had crashed north of Daubenger Road in Stanislaus County prior to getting out of his vehicle. A short time later, the Toyota driver was heading south at about 50 mph, saw the man at the last second and swerved to the right but was unable to avoid hitting him.

The CHP said the man appeared to have been walking east in the middle of the southbound lanes. After the collision, the Toyota driver pulled to the right shoulder of Golden State, where he called 911.

Emergency medical responders treated the pedestrian, but he died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota reported no injuries and and was determined to not be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the CHP said. It was undetermined later Monday morning whether the pedestrian was under the influence.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses to it are urged to call CHP Officer J. Salas at 209-356-6600.