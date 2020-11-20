Driver in double fatal crash on McHenry Avenue identified as man from Ripon

Two Modesto residents died in a crash that involved five vehicles on McHenry Avenue and Claribel Road on Tuesday night, Nov. 17, 2020. Modesto Fire Department

The driver who, along with his passenger, died in a crash that involved five vehicles on McHenry Avenue Tuesday night was identified Thursday as 27-year-old John Deathriage-Walton.

He originally was identified by authorities as a Modesto resident but he lived in Ripon, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Deathriage-Walton was driving a Nissan Altima north on McHenry Avenue when he ran the red light at Claribel Road and was broadsided by a Lexus that was traveling westbound through a green light, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both Deathriage-Walton and his passenger, 35-year-old Krystal Mobley of Modesto, died in the crash. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus , 46-year-old Huda Gubary of Salida, suffered major injuries.

After her Lexus hit the Nissan it crashed into two vehicles waiting at the red light in the southbound lanes of McHenry.

One of those vehicles then was pushed into the one next to it, according to the CHP. No one in those three vehicles were injured.