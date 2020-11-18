Two Modesto residents killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on north McHenry Avenue

Two Modesto residents died in a crash that involved five vehicles on McHenry Avenue and Claribel Road Tuesday night. Modesto Fire Department

Two Modesto residents died in a crash that involved five vehicles on McHenry Avenue and Claribel Road Tuesday night.

A 27-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima north on McHenry with his passenger, 34-year-old Krystal Mobley, when the car collided in the intersection with a westbound Lexus SUV, said California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen.

He said one of the drivers ran a red light but investigators are still working to determine which one.

Mobley died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released because authorities are still working to contact his family.

The driver of the Lexus, 46-year-old Huda Gubary of Salida, was hospitalized with major injuries.

Following the initial impact between the Nissan and Lexus, the vehicles slid into three other vehicles that were waiting at a red light on southbound McHenry.

Olsen said those vehicles were damaged but none of the people inside were injured.

Investigators are also working to determine if speed, weather and/or drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

It was dark and raining when the collision occurred.