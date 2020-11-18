Local
Two Modesto residents killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on north McHenry Avenue
Two Modesto residents died in a crash that involved five vehicles on McHenry Avenue and Claribel Road Tuesday night.
A 27-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima north on McHenry with his passenger, 34-year-old Krystal Mobley, when the car collided in the intersection with a westbound Lexus SUV, said California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen.
He said one of the drivers ran a red light but investigators are still working to determine which one.
Mobley died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released because authorities are still working to contact his family.
The driver of the Lexus, 46-year-old Huda Gubary of Salida, was hospitalized with major injuries.
Following the initial impact between the Nissan and Lexus, the vehicles slid into three other vehicles that were waiting at a red light on southbound McHenry.
Olsen said those vehicles were damaged but none of the people inside were injured.
Investigators are also working to determine if speed, weather and/or drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
It was dark and raining when the collision occurred.
