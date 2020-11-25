How some Modesto-area folks are finding gratitude this Thanksgiving Day

It can be hard to be thankful during a pandemic, particularly as cases increase drastically around the world. But there are still things worthy of gratitude, and The Bee asked some local folks what they are thankful for this year.

Jeremiah Williams, Modesto businessman and civic leader: “I’m thankful for the opportunity of COVID-19 in that it creates a whole different mindset and allows us to really look into who we are and what we are to our families and what really matters in life. We don’t stop to think, we don’t stop to smell the roses or evaluate the true essence for why we’re here. It gives us the opportunity to pause and evaluate what’s important, and what’s really not important.”

“I am so thankful for our communities willingness to support our city in these difficult times,” Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak said in a text. “I want all of our residents to have a safe and healthy Thanksgiving. Our city is Turlock Strong!”

Thomas Olsen, officer and spokesman for the Modesto California Highway Patrol office: “The mother of two amazing children, I am eternally thankful to be married to my best friend; an amazing woman who juggles the complexities of life while tolerating my constant quirkiness. I love you.”

Wendy Byrd, president of NAACP Modesto-Stanislaus Chapter (via email): “Thanksgiving is everyday. I don’t need food, gatherings or a man made holiday to give me permission to express gratitude. There are safer ways of doing it this year. I’ll save a few bucks and a few pounds by not hosting or attending a large dinner. I am grateful for those who take the virus seriously and who act accordingly.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dr. Sukhjit Samra, president of Stanislaus County Medical Society, via email: “I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful the great community we live in, as well as our medical community. I also am thankful of my family wellness and health. I am also thankful my parents (who live with him) can enjoy their grandchildren in daily basis.”

Rep. Josh Harder (D-Turlock) in an email: “I am thankful for all of our frontline workers and for our community stepping up in a time of need to help those hit hardest during the pandemic.”

Rabbi Shalom Bochner (via phone): “I’m thankful for so much. My faith teaches me that every day is a gift, and I’m thankful for my life, my immediate family, my community. I’m thankful to live in a country with a democratic system ... incredibly thankful for living with so much freedom and opportunities.

Channce Condit, newly elected Stanislaus County Supervisor (via phone): “I’m thankful for my family and health and most recently thankful to be elected to county supervisors for the opportunity to serve my community.”

Vito Chiesa, supervisor for District 2: “I’m really thankful, out of all of this COVID issue, it allowed me to spend (time) with my immediate family. We’re getting back to traditional values when you sit down to dinner together. I’ve spent more time with my parents than I have in recent years. So, I’m thankful for my family.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer of Stanislaus County: “I’m thankful for my family. They’re healthy and they’re doing well.”

Yamilet Valladolid, manager of government affairs for Golden Valley Health Centers: “I’m very thankful for having a home ... that’s nice and warm. I’m thankful for technology that allows me to remain connected with the people I love. I’m thankful for my health and for (that) of the people I love. I’m thankful for my job to do something that I love. Thankful for so many things that we’re blessed with that so many people don’t have right now. I don’t take anything for granted.”

Jody Hayes, CEO of Stanislaus County: “I’m always thankful for so much in my life. We’ve been very blessed as a family, but this year it’s very clear, we’re very thankful for the health of our family. A lot of people in the community have really struggled this year, and that’s very important to recognize. For us, we’re just very thankful to have the health of our family and those around us, and we wish the same for everybody else.”

Javier Lopez, Ceres mayor-elect (via phone): The biggest things I’m thankful for is family. It’s very important to us. At the end of the day, if you can sit down with your family and I can sit down with mine, it’s a blessing.”