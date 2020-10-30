Cannabis nursery, which sparked uproar last year, approved for a new site. Here’s where

A pole barn on the 5700 block of California avenue owned by the Etchebarne family west of Modesto is pictured on Thursday March 14, 2019. Legacy Nursery proposes the pole barn to be used for growing starter cannabis plants and supplying them to licensed cultivators. jlee@modbee.com

Owners of Legacy Nursery were approved Tuesday for a use permit to raise young cannabis plants on a 38-acre site near Turlock.

In March 2019, the same owners ran into a maelstrom of opposition to a similar proposal in the Shiloh School area west of Modesto. More than 90 speakers marched to the microphone during the five-hour Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors hearing last year to comment on proposed nursery sites in the 5700 and 6800 blocks of California Avenue.

Legacy co-owners Marc Etchebarne and Jennina Chiavetta, who were vetted by the county’s cannabis program, were allowed to find a new location for raising nursery plants for the legal cannabis industry.

Their new location in an industrial zone at Daubenberger and Paulson roads, was easily approved by supervisors on a 3-0 vote Tuesday.

Supervisor Terry Withrow bowed out on a conflict of interest. There is one vacant seat on the board.

“I am very happy that this time it is quiet,” Etchebarne said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We think this (Turlock location) is a good fit for our operation.”

Etchebarne said the nurseries will be organic operations with no pesticide use.

Legacy will construct a 10,000 square-foot greenhouse for clonal starter plants for wholesale to licensed cannabis businesses, a county staff report said.

Two additional greenhouses are planned for later phases of the project, creating a total of more than 30,000 square feet of greenhouse space.

The county Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit after a public hearing Oct. 1.

