Modesto, Waterford residents killed in weekend crashes identified

A 26-year-old Modesto woman was killed in a collision on Highway 108 in Oakdale on Sunday evening, Oct. 25, 2020.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two Modesto women and a Waterford man killed in three collisions between Friday and Sunday nights.

Robin Stephens, 49, died after being ejected from her Jeep Wrangler when broadsided while pulling out of a parking lot onto Standiford Avenue at Carver Road about 9:15 Friday night.

Motorcyclist Edwin Medina-Corona, 21, was killed Saturday evening when a driver turned into his path on East Whitmore Avenue west of Hughson.

And Mikayla Agee-Mathewson, 26, was killed Sunday evening in a collision on Highway 108 just east of Mondo Lane in Oakdale when for undetermined reasons she lost control of her car and veered into the path of an oncoming big rig.

In Friday’s collision, Stephens was pulling out of the parking lot at Stop ‘N Save Groceries & Liquor on the north side of Standiford, trying to turn left into eastbound traffic. She was broadsided by a westbound Infiniti coupe, Police Department spokesman Sharon Bear said.

Stephens was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from her vehicle and died from her injuries.

On Facebook, Stephens’ daughter Amber Marie Dick said of her mother, “Words can’t describe how much you are loved and missed. Your positive energy and beautiful smile brightened everyday!”

Stephens was struck by an Infiniti coupe driven by Deandre Mitchell, 36, of Modesto. He suffered moderate to major injuries, police said, and no update on his condition was available Tuesday. Mitchell’s passenger, 33-year-old Jessica Leyva of Modesto, suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether racing and alcohol were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact MPD Traffic Investigator Randy Raduechel at raduechelr@modestopd.com.

Saturday’s crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. as Medina-Corona was riding west on Whitmore, approaching Baldwin Road.

Turlock resident Manjit Kaur Samra, 67, was eastbound on Whitmore in a 2000 Toyota and failed to yield right of way as he turned left onto Baldwin, the California Highway Patrol reported in a news release.

Medina-Corona’s 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the right rear of the Toyota. The rider was thrown, hit the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday about 6:15 p.m., Agee-Mathewson was eastbound on Highway 108, alone in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala. A 2014 Freightliner truck driven by Mark Layman, 57, of Demorest, Georgia, was approaching westbound.

For undetermined reasons, Agee-Mathewson veered off the road and lost control, the CHP says. She then slid sideways across the highway, into the westbound lane of traffic and the path of the Freightliner.

The front of the truck hit the passenger side of the Impala, and Agee-Mathewson was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was remembered by family and friends on Facebook. “You will never be absent from our hearts,” sister-in-law Rachelle Mathewson, sister of Agee-Mathewson’s husband, Mason, wrote.

Friend Raquel Sauceda wrote, “You were one of a kind gal to know thru middle/high school. So heartbreaking to hear such news.”

And friend Taitum Maldonado wrote, “She was literally the sweetest, most down for anything girl I’ve ever met. Anyone who knew her or came in contact with her loved her automatically.”