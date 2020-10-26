Motorcyclist killed in Stanislaus crash when vehicle turns into his path, CHP reports

A 21-year-old motorcyclist from Hickman was killed Saturday evening when a driver turned into his path on East Whitmore Avenue west of Hughson, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. at Whitmore and Baldwin Road. The cyclist, whose name has been withheld pending notification of family, was riding west on Whitmore, approaching Baldwin.

Turlock resident Manjit Kaur Samra, 67, was eastbound on Whitmore in a 2000 Toyota and failed to yield right of way as he turned left onto Baldwin, the CHP reported in a news release.

The 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the right rear of the Toyota, ejecting the rider, who hit the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Samra reported no injuries, the CHP said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.