Motorcyclist killed in Stanislaus crash when vehicle turns into his path, CHP reports

A 21-year-old motorcyclist from Hickman was killed Saturday evening when a driver turned into his path on East Whitmore Avenue west of Hughson, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. at Whitmore and Baldwin Road. The cyclist, whose name has been withheld pending notification of family, was riding west on Whitmore, approaching Baldwin.

Turlock resident Manjit Kaur Samra, 67, was eastbound on Whitmore in a 2000 Toyota and failed to yield right of way as he turned left onto Baldwin, the CHP reported in a news release.

The 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the right rear of the Toyota, ejecting the rider, who hit the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Samra reported no injuries, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
