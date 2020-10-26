Crash on Standiford at Carver in Modesto kills one driver, badly injures another

The driver of this Infiniti coupe suffered moderate to major injuries and the driver of a red Jeep Wrangler was killed Friday night, Oct. 23, 2020, when the vehicles collided on Standiford Avenue at Carver Road, Modesto police said.

One driver was killed and another suffered moderate to major injuries in a collision Friday night on Standiford Avenue at Carver Road, according to Modesto police.

The crash occurred about 9:15. A woman driving a red Jeep Wrangler pulled out of the parking lot at Stop ‘N Save Groceries & Liquor on the north side of Standiford and tried to turn left into eastbound traffic. She was broadsided by a westbound Infiniti coupe, Police Department spokesman Sharon Bear said.

The Jeep driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle. Bear said. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The man driving the Infiniti also was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Bear said. A woman riding with him suffered minor injuries.

None of the identities were available from police and the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning.

Bear said Monday that investigators have not determined whether racing and alcohol were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact MPD Traffic Investigator Randy Raduechel at raduechelr@modestopd.com.