Months after straight-pride rally, Modesto earns average marks for LGBT friendliness

Modesto still has a way to go when it comes to LGBT equality, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT advocacy group, awarded Modesto with 60 points, out of a possible 100, in its annual report on anti-discrimination policies in local government.

The Municipal Equality Index rates 506 cities across the country, examining local, county and state-level laws and policies that affect LGBT people. Cities are rated in five categories: nondiscrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.

Cities can also earn up to 22 “bonus points,” which can boost the city’s ultimate ranking.

Modesto was right in line with the national average, 60 points, while just 88 cities received a perfect score of 100.

The city lost points in several categories. It offers no protections for gender identity expression, nor laws requiring transgender-inclusive health benefits and inclusive workspaces, according to the report.

While Modesto has a Human Rights Commission, the report said, it does not endow that commission with the authority to enforce nondiscrimination violations. Nor does the city maintain an LGBTQ liaison in the city executive’s office or the Police Department, the report said.

City leadership also has not taken action on pro-equality legislative or policy efforts, according to the report.

The report comes months after Modesto made national headlines when it was the site of a straight-pride event, a rally of a few dozen people organized by a Bay Area chiropractor aimed at promoting heterosexuality.

That rally was met by a much larger counter-rally, which saw an estimated 250 people show up to protest. The day was tense, but peaceful, according to Modesto Bee reporting at the time.