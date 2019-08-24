Live Coverage: ‘Straight Pride’ rally at private venue; protesters at Modesto park

Tensions run high at Modesto’s council meeting as Straight Pride organizers go on defense Several dozen people gathered Wednesday evening in Modesto, California’s, downtown to send a message to the city: Do not let the National Straight Pride Coalition hold a rally in a city park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several dozen people gathered Wednesday evening in Modesto, California’s, downtown to send a message to the city: Do not let the National Straight Pride Coalition hold a rally in a city park.

Update, 1:15 p.m.: Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow, a friend of the Durrer family, said the family had no idea that the event being held in its barn had to do with straight pride.

The Durrers were told it was a family event and they feel “hoodwinked,” Withrow said. Once they learned what was happening, they shut it down.

Grundmann, however, maintains that the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department had them close the venue down “for fear of protests and violence.”

Tom Mason from Sacramento, who attended the morning event, thought there were about 40 or 50 people at the barn. He learned of the location through a phone call at 7 a.m., and said people entering were questioned and screened before being admitted.

Right now, there are a few dozen people on McHenry protesting on both sides. No incidents have been reported.

Update, 1 p.m.: The Straight Pride supporters have arrived at Planned Parenthood. Counter-protesters left the park to head that way. Police also are at the scene and are monitoring activities.

Update, 12:40 p.m.: The National Straight Pride Coalition’s website has been updated to give the location of “our Parade” as Planned Parenthood on McHenry Avenue in Modesto.

At Enslen, several speakers addressed the crowd using a small karaoke machine for amplification.

Update, 12:10 p.m.: A man locking the gate at the Durrer Barn identified himself as an owner. He told a Bee reporter that “the event is over” and “the sheriff is on his way.”

Original story:

A “Straight Pride” rally scheduled for Saturday morning took place at a private venue.

Organizer Don Grundmann and several other speakers addressed a seated crowd at the Durrer Barn west of Modesto.

Grundmann said he had planned a private event followed by something public, but no information as to where the public event might be has been released.

In the meantime, counter-protesters have gathered at Enslen Park. Modesto Police also are on hand, including the department’s mounted unit.

Grundmann, 67, has been fighting the culture wars and the mainstream for decades, opposing the LGBTQ+ community and abortion rights and calling for the abolition of the Federal Reserve and IRS. He’s been a perennial and unsuccessful candidate for elected office for nearly 30 years, from school board to the presidency.

Stay with The Modesto Bee for updates throughout the day.