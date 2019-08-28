Local
Riverbank vigil honors ‘an amazing person’ killed while working his garbage route
More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night in Riverbank to mourn Ismael Martinez-Huertas, who was crushed to death on his garbage truck Monday.
They held a candlelight vigil at Homewood Way and Donner Trail, about a block from where Martinez-Huertas died while working for Gilton Solid Waste Management.
“An amazing person, an amazing father, an amazing husband, so kind, so gentle, just so caring,” said his wife, Alcira Vega. “And it’s just a shame that this has happened.”
She and Martinez-Huertas, 30, have two sons, 12 and 4.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the accident. It appears that Martinez-Huertas was struck by a hydraulic arm while trying to retrieve a trash can that had fallen into the truck’s hopper.
Family, friends and nearby residents joined in the vigil on a block closed off for the occasion by police. They sang “Amazing Grace” and prayed in English and Spanish. Afterward, several people placed their candles at the base of a light pole draped with smiling photos of Martinez-Huertas.
“I appreciate everyone for being here,” Vega said. “This is more than what I expected.”
