Gilton sanitation worker killed in accident in Riverbank identified

The Gilton sanitation worker who was crushed by the hydrophilic arm of the garage truck he was operating in Riverbank was identified as Ismael Martinez-Huertas, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

The accident happened Monday afternoon in the 5300 block of Homewood Way.

Martinez-Huertas, a 30-year-old Modesto man, had climbed up on the side of the truck for unknown reasons when the arm came down on him for reasons yet to be determined, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton.

Clayton said he did not know if Martinez-Huertas was operating the truck alone but the person who called 911 was not a Gilton employee, but a neighbor or passerby.

The caller reported finding Martinez-Huertas unresponsive, pinned between the truck and arm. It is unclear how long he’d been there.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the accident.

Gilton has been fined by Cal/OSHA twice in the past three years for work-related fall injuries, according to the agency.

A representative from Gilton has not returned calls for comment.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.