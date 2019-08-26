Local
Garbage truck operator killed in Riverbank, authorities say
The operator of a garbage truck died in an on-the-job accident in Riverbank Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident, involving an employee of Gilton Solid Waste Management, occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Homewood Way, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff provides policing services in Riverbank through a contract with the city.
Firefighters and two fire engines also are on the scene.
Further details regarding what happened were not immediately available. The street is in a residential neighborhood near the Crossroads shopping center.
We’ll have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.
Comments