Potential jumper on bridge backs up traffic on Highway 99 in Modesto

A man threatening to jump off a bridge Friday afternoon has stopped traffic in both directions on Highway 99 in Modesto.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, at 1:35 p.m. officers responded to a report of a jumper on the Woodland Avenue bridge over Highwy 99.

Northbound and southbound traffic has been stopped while CHP and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies tried to talk with the man.

The traffic stoppage triggered a handful of small vehicle accidents along the northbound lanes as traffic backed up throughout the area.

Caltrans confirmed the closure and said traffic is closed in both directions from Woodland Avenue.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

