Man shot in Salida; authorities searching for scene and gunman

A man was shot in Salida near the city’s namesake park Saturday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to reports of gunfire at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sequoia Street, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Kiely. When they arrived they found a man on the grass near the sidewalk who had been shot and was injured.

Kiely said the man, whose name and other identifying information is not being released, has not cooperated with law enforcement or revealed the location or motive for the shooting. As a result, authorities have been canvassing the area to find the scene of the original incident.

Kiely said the victim was transported by amulance to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW