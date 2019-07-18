Stanislaus Coroner’s Office identifies man found dead near Keyes

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The man whose body was found in a remote area near Keyes the evening of July 13 has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Panfilo Preciado, 58, of Modesto.

He was found in the vicinity below the Faith Home Road overpass of Highway 99 by a person who was walking in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A coroner’s detective said the cause of death has yet to be determined but there appears to be nothing suspicious about it.