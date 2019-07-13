Local
Body found in Keyes area, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports
A body was found in a remote area near Keyes sometime around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The adult male body was found in the vicinity below the Faith Home Road overpass of Highway 99 by a person who was walking in the area, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
A Sheriff’s Department spokesman said officials were still processing the scene into the evening. He said there was no determination if there had been a crime, but they were using precautionary measures to investigate.
He had no other information to release late Saturday night.
