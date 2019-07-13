Body found in Keyes area, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A body was found in a remote area near Keyes sometime around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The adult male body was found in the vicinity below the Faith Home Road overpass of Highway 99 by a person who was walking in the area, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman said officials were still processing the scene into the evening. He said there was no determination if there had been a crime, but they were using precautionary measures to investigate.

He had no other information to release late Saturday night.