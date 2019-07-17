Local

How much is rent in and around the Central Valley? Take a look.

Find out why Governor Newsom feels ‘the California dream is in peril’

Governor Gavin Newsom held a panel discussion about housing affordability and rising rents on Tuesday, March 26, 2018 in Sacramento. By
Renters in Modesto face rising costs for apartments, as well as a tight market, making it hard to find a place to live.

Almost 80 percent of renters at Modesto’s larger apartment complexes (50 units or more) are charged between $1,000 and $1,500 monthly for apartments, many of which provide 800 square feet of living space or less.

Only 15 percent of those apartment rents are in the $700-to-$1,000 range, considered more affordable for people with average incomes in Stanislaus County.

Here’s a look at costs around Central Valley in June, according to RentCafé

