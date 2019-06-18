Woman fatally struck by train identified as Modesto resident

Here’s how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries

The woman who died Monday night when she was hit by a freight train in downtown Modesto has been identified as a 30-year-old Modesto woman.

Cherie Monique Martinez ignored crossing arms, lights and the train’s horns when she crossed the tracks at Ninth and I streets at about 7:13 p.m., said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The train was northbound at about 40 mph.

Her death “appears accidental based on witness statements,” Bear said. “Witnesses say she never looked up but continued walking and crossed the path of the train even after the conductor sounded the horn.”

Union Pacific is investigating the accident along with police.