Freight train strikes and kills woman on downtown Modesto track, police report

Here’s how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries

A freight train struck and killed a woman Monday evening at Ninth and I streets, the Modesto Police Department reported.

The death appeared to be accidental, Lt. T.J. Moffett said by phone. The name of the pedestrian, who died at the scene, was not released.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. on the Union Pacific Railroad next to the city’s transportation center. The speed of the train was not available.

Union Pacific is investigating the accident along with police. The stopped train blocked traffic during part of the evening.